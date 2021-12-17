Wellesley Business Buzz: Mane & Mani blows outta here; CPK doesn’t renew licenses; Fiorella’s getting love from Phantom Gourmet; TV exec Baxter joins board

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Mane & Mani blows outta here

Mane & Mani, part of the great Wellesley Salon Rush of 2016, has vacated its space at 67 Central St. Word on the street is that another salon will be sliding down the street into its space, and that a coffee shop could be filling that salon’s spot. Let us know what you know at [email protected]

Other Mane & Mani shops carry on in Burlington, Lynnfield, and Peabody.

CPK doesn’t renew license

All existing Wellesley food establishments other than California Pizza Kitchen have renewed their Common Victualler and Alcohol Licenses. Tatte Bakery & Cafe plans to move into that Linden Square space.

The only other existing license not being renewed is from B.Good, which departed Wellesley, paving the way next year for a new southwestern-themed restaurant called Lockheart, next to the Wellesley Square fire station.

Fiorella’s getting love from Phantom Gourmet

Fiorella’s in Wellesley will be featured on Phantom Gourmet’s Facebook Live on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11am. As part of the conversation, Fiorella’s owner Remon Karian will discuss the restaurant’s secret envelope promotion, which runs through Dec. 31 while supplies last. All diners receive a sealed surprise to be opened in front of their server during a return visit Jan. 1 – March 17, 2022 (Sunday- Thursday). Every envelope contains a prize.

TV exec Baxter joins Boston Arts Academy Foundation board

Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF) has announced that Wellesley resident Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming for NBC10 Boston, NECN, NBC Sports Boston and Telemundo Boston, has joined BAAF’s board of directors.

“I am proud to join the Boston Arts Academy Foundation board,” said Baxter, in a statement. “BAA accepts students solely based on their artistic passion and talent. With the Foundation’s support, the school helps to close opportunity gaps for its diverse student body…”