Schofield principal comes close to getting Dover-Sherborn, Rockport superintendent jobs

The Dover Sherborn Public Schools system has chosen one of its current administrators for its top job, denying finalist candidate and Wellesley’s Schofield Elementary School Principal Gerardo Martinez the opportunity. Dover Sherborn went with Elizabeth McCoy, its current Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

Martinez, longtime principal at Schofield, has been in the running for multiple other jobs for which he has come close but not been chosen. He was a finalist in Framingham for its Assistant Superintendent for Equity, Diversity, and Community Engagement job and for Rockport Public Schools’ superintendent position.

Martinez has been principal of Wellesley’s Schofield Elementary School since 2011.

Wellesley Public Schools has had some serious stability at its principal positions in recent years. The last new one was Grant Smith last year at Hardy.