Wellesley Scholarship Foundation applications due March 1

From the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation:

If you are supporting a high school senior with their post-graduation planning or a college student with funding their collegiate education, we wanted to take this opportunity to tell you about our organization and how we might be a resource for your student and family.

In 1951, the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation was founded with a mission of supporting students from our community with financial assistance for their post-secondary education. We will fund students attending four-year degree programs, as well as two-year college or technical schools if the student is working towards a degree or certificate. We do not consider scholarship applications for graduate degrees.

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation awards two different types of scholarship funding each year:

Need-Based Scholarships : Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Merit-Based Scholarships : Applicants must be high school seniors that are Wellesley residents (one male/one female) that have demonstrated a superior level of distinction in scholarship, citizenship and character, as well as strong extracurricular interests and activities. These two merit awards are renewable annually for four years provided the recipient maintains acceptable academic performance (certified with yearly college transcript) and maintains their Wellesley residency.

Last year, WSF administered approximately $500,000 in need-based awards. These awards were funded by WSF dollars as well as contributions from several community partners such as Wellesley Kiwanis, Wellesley Historical Society, Wellesley Patrolmen’s Organization and Wellesley Turkey Trot Foundation. Scholarship awards ranged anywhere from $500 to $13,000 with a median award of $4,000.

Our applications are open with a submission deadline of March 1, 2022.

To learn more about Wellesley Scholarship Foundation and our scholarship program, we encourage you to visit our website and consult our Frequently Asked Questions.

Sincerely,

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation

www.wellesleyscholarshipfoundation.org