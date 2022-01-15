Wellesley town-wide office candidates for 2022

Candidates seeking town-wide office in Wellesley had until Jan. 11 to return their nomination papers, and we can now see the list of those willing to contribute their time and talents to the town’s local government.

The election is set for March 1.

Voters will have a handful of contested races to mull, including Select Board, Library Trustees (1- and 3-year terms), School Committee, Natural Resources Commission, Planning Board, and School Committee. Incumbents will seek to retain their seats in several of those races.

Town Meeting nominations are still coming in. The deadline to obtain nomination papers to run for a Town Meeting Member seat is Friday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. Ten signatures of registered voters from the precinct are required. Nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office for certification no later than Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5pm.

