We’ve found our favorite Wellesley snowman of winter 2022

We came upon this larger-than-life snowman in the Wellesley High School area, a friendly sort who was happy to have his picture taken. With his burlap scarf and tiny black top hat, Mr. Snowman sports an enviable sense of style. Cold March nights should keep him looking this handsome at least through Saturday. But there’s rain in Sunday’s forecast, which may wipe that smile off the big guy’s face. We’re hoping all that well-packed padding will keep him in fine form.

(Other snow sculptures we should know about? Please send photos & info to [email protected])

Our declaration about the big snowman above in no way dismisses other fine snow sculptures around town.

Thanks to the Bruno family for responding to our request for photos of more masterpieces.