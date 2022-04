Daffodil Hill on the campus of Wellesley College has put forth another glorious daffodil display, as it has each spring since 2013. Thousands of bulbs were planted back in fall 2012, and the cheerful yellow blooms are always just what’s needed at this time of year.

Here’s a 2013 throwback pic of Daffodil Hill’s first big show:

