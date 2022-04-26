There’s a great reason for Wellesley to watch this week’s NFL Draft

The New England Patriots will likely pick a player on Day 2 of the National Football League this April 29th that even the biggest of fans have probably never heard of. But who cares about that: Wellesley native Ben Lepper has been tapped by the Pats to announce the pick alongside player Lawrence Guy in Las Vegas this Friday.

Lepper, a big Patriots supporter, was chosen for the honor alongside other inspirational fans through an NFL program that in Lepper’s case partnered with the Make A Wish Foundation. Lepper has been battling to overcome leukemia, and now describes himself on social media as “a cancer survivor with nothing to lose” at Holy Cross.

On a visit to @GilletteStadium today with @MakeAWishMassRI, Ben Lepper was presented with a very important question from Robert Kraft… Will you announce a Patriots pick at the 2022 #NFLDraft? pic.twitter.com/i47sHgZLJH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 6, 2022

Go Ben! Go Pats!