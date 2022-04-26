The Swellesley Report

There’s a great reason for Wellesley to watch this week’s NFL Draft

The New England Patriots will likely pick a player on Day 2 of the National Football League this April 29th that even the biggest of fans have probably never heard of. But who cares about that: Wellesley native Ben Lepper has been tapped by the Pats to announce the pick alongside player Lawrence Guy in Las Vegas this Friday.

Lepper, a big Patriots supporter, was chosen for the honor alongside other inspirational fans through an NFL program that in Lepper’s case partnered with the Make A Wish Foundation. Lepper has been battling to overcome leukemia, and now describes himself on social media as “a cancer survivor with nothing to lose” at Holy Cross.

Go Ben! Go Pats!

