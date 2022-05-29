Communications board makes Wellesley’s Upham school playground an even more welcoming space

Upham Elementary School in Wellesley earlier this month held a ribbon cutting for the addition of a giant core communication board in its playground. The first such playground board in town features a combination of images and commonly used words that can be used to help those who may not use spoken language to understand and be understood.

The 5-foot-wide solid board was received through a grant in partnership with the Flutie Foundation , which has a mission of helping people and families affected by autism live life to the fullest. The board is located in the upper playground and is wheelchair accessible. “It is beautiful. I am so proud of it and happy for my students” says Upham teacher Jacey Shumaker. “The Upham playground will be a welcome play space for all abilities.”

When Upham school closes as part of the town’s school consolidation plan, the board will be moved to Hardy Elementary School, she says.

Select Board member Leda Eisenberg recently gave kudos for the project during a meeting. “It is a real testament to the above-and-beyond efforts of our educators and to the Upham community’s commitment to honoring all communications styles, and including all children.”

