Communications board makes Wellesley’s Upham school playground an even more welcoming space

Upham Elementary School in Wellesley earlier this month held a ribbon cutting for the addition of a giant core communication board in its playground. The first such playground board in town features a combination of images and commonly used words that can be used to help those who may not use spoken language to understand and be understood.
When Upham school closes as part of the town’s school consolidation plan, the board will be moved to Hardy Elementary School, she says.
Select Board member Leda Eisenberg recently gave kudos for the project during a meeting. “It is a real testament to the above-and-beyond efforts of our educators and to the Upham community’s commitment to honoring all communications styles, and including all children.”
