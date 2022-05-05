Wellesley sports news: Fire to take on Police in charity softball game; Young skier makes mark in Colorado

The latest Wellesley, MA sports news:

If I were on the fire department team, I would not attempt stealing bases vs. the police.

Young skier makes mark in Colorado

Andrew Colbert, a Sprague Elementary School fifth grader, recently won the 2022 United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Ski Cross National Championship at Copper Mountain, Colo. The USASA is a California-based non-profit organization represented by 32 regional series across the United States, including over 5,000 athlete members and 600 coaches and officials.

The USASA hosts over 500 Snowboard and Freeski events annually at approximately 120 ski resorts across the U.S. The USASA National Championships are held annually at Copper Mountain, Colo. over 12 days with over 1,800 invitation-only participants who qualify based upon their regional performance. The USASA National Championships are the largest snowboard and freeskiing event in the world, and have been held for 29 years as the first step in the Olympic pipeline for snowboard and freeski.

Colbert has been skiing since he was three years old at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. For the past two years, he has participated in the Carrabassett Valley Academy Ski Cross Weekend program and has raced in the Maine Mountain Series.