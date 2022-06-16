Rocket launch a blast at Wellesley’s Hardy School

Wellesley’s Hardy School students as part of a physical science learning activity took the educational experience out of the classroom and onto school grounds last week, where they had a blast launching their own water bottle rockets high into the sky. Through the project, the school’s K-5 kids students investigated how pushes and pulls are responsible for the motion of objects, and what happens to an object when force is applied. Plus, launching water bottle rockets was a whole lot of fun.

For the experiment, an annual end-of-year highlight, families collected over 200 empty, clean 2-liter bottles.

Thanks to Hardy parent Tanya Auger for these swell shots.