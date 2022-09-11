Hall Educational Resources—how to find the right private school

SPONSORED CONTENT: As every parent knows, every student is different. One child may be challenged with dyslexia, while another could struggle with an auditory processing disability, and a third may be working at an advanced pace—all within the same family. Hall Educational Resources advocates for the right school match for every child and young person we work with. Because we are not affiliated with any educational institutions or programs, we will help identify the learning environment that best suits your student’s individual needs.

As parents and education professionals, founder and principal educational consultant Elizabeth Hall, Ed.M. and Hall educational consultant Steffany Doolittle, M.B.A., understand the challenges and importance of finding the best educational setting for every child, regardless of learning styles.

Hall Educational Resources can help your student find an independent school that supports their unique needs and learning style so they will thrive. Hall Educational works with families pre-K through post-graduate to help parents navigate their students’ educational journey, giving families a greater sense of clarity and calm.

Finding the right fit is a process

Their team supports families throughout the entire process of private school admissions, focusing on New England day and boarding schools. Hall Educational specializes in helping bright, aspiring students with learning “wrinkles” in the areas of academic, attentional, language-based/dyslexia, executive functioning, and ADD/ADHD. Hall Educational develops an appropriate school list based on individual needs, academic goals, and extracurricular preferences. Their emphasis is on a stress-free approach.

Hall Educational Resources is now accepting families for the fall 2022 admissions cycle.

Contact Hall Educational: www.halleducationalresources.com/contact-us

Email: info@halleducationalresources.com

Phone: 781-304-4716

Learn more about how Hall can help

● Hall Educational has years of experience collaborating with parents, students, and schools to provide thoughtful experienced guidance.

● Hall Educational prepares families for successful interviews and campus visits.

● Hall Educational has established relationships with admissions directors to effectively guide and support the admissions process.

● Hall Educational helps families with entrance testing clarity.

● Hall Educational works with families from greater Boston, New England and from around the world.

● Elizabeth and Steffany are active members of The Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).