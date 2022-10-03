Wellesley Business Buzz: Orvis is coming to Linden Square; Heroes Fitness expands; Free Bach to Rock class for kids

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Orvis is coming to Linden Square

Vermont retailer Orvis will soon be opening a store in Linden Square where the Tyed with Love used to be in between Talbots and the now-closed Wellesley Tavern. Orvis has dozens of stores and does a brisk mail-order business for its outdoorsy clothes, not to mention fly fishing gear.

Heroes Fitness offers class for hero moms

With Heroes Fitness expanding its presence in Wellesley Square with new front-door access at 98 Central St. (the former Dunkin’ Donuts space), business owner and personal trainer Conner Griffin finally has the space he’s long wanted to increase the studio’s class schedule offerings.

Allison Leard has stepped in to offer a core connections class for women that she calls “The Mom Session.”

“I wanted to create a session for women that catered to not only the needs of an athlete, but the female athlete,” she said.

The class focuses on functional body building with while building a strong core and pelvic floor. For information, contact Allison at themomsession@gmail.com or 508-808-2034.

Business owner Griffin adds that Heroes is now offering a full schedule of bootcamp classes as well as youth classes every day of the week at 4:30pm.

Free class for kids in Linden Square

FREE Bach to Rock Toddler Jam is back!

Rockin’ Fun Time

Tuesday, October 4 from 9:30 – 10:30am, in Linden Square studio, across from the CVS drive-in

Come join Bach to Rock in studio for an hour filled with music and play.

Toddlers, ages infant to pre-k, will explore different instruments while learning simple musical concepts such as soft vs slow and loud vs soft.

There will be lots more with singing and playtime at the Instrumental Petting Zoo. Kids will leave with a coloring sheet and a big smile!

No reservations required.