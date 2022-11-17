Wellesley College welcomes public back to its observatory

One great thing about being in a college town like Wellesley is that the schools have unique resources accessible to the public. Wellesley College has relaunched its public nights at its Whitin Observatory, where you can stare into space using their powerful telescopes. The next rain-or-shine event is Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9pm.

The event will feature student talks, activities for all ages, and tours of the telescopes.

New protocols introduced since the COVID-19 pandemic include that all visitors must register in advance.

Contact Kylie Hall with questions.

There is no longer public parking at the observatory. Visitors must park in the Davis Parking Facility and walk to the observatory. There are accessible parking spaces located behind the science center (more on this at accessibility@wellesley.edu).

I think the last time we visited the observatory for an event was to check out an eclipse in 2017. That was great fun.