Wellesley High Principal Chisum a finalist for superintendent/principal job at Lincoln-Sudbury High School

Wellesley High School Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum kicked off Friday by revealing he is a finalist for the position of superintendent/principal at Lincoln-Sudbury High School.

“The combined Superintendent/Principal position is a unique opportunity for me to both challenge myself to learn new skills and responsibilities, and it still allows me to work with high school students on a regular basis. My roots in Wellesley run deep after so many years here, so I want you to know it took a lot of thought and consideration before I decided to apply,” Chisum wrote in a Friday morning memo to the high school community.

None other than former Wellesley Public Schools Superintendent Bella Wong announced in October that she wouldn’t be seeking to renew her contract as the Lincoln-Sudbury superintendent/principal, after 10 years on the job.

Chisum is up against Wayland High School Principal Allyson Mizoguchi and Lexington High School Andrew Stephens. A Decision could be made within a couple of weeks.

Chisum moved up from assistant principal to principal of Wellesley High School in 2014. He has been with the Wellesley Public School System since 1999, initially as an English teacher and later as interim head of the Middle School.

