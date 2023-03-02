The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police Citizen Academy begins on March 22

From the Wellesley Police Department:

Take part in the Wellesley Police Department’s Citizen Academy beginning on Wednesday, March 22 to learn more about law enforcement careers.

This 9-week course is designed to give participants an overview of WPD functions and operating procedures. Classes feature a combination of lectures, tours, demonstrations, and hands-on practice. Topics covered include:

  • E911 System & Dispatching
  • Motor Vehicle Law/Operating Under the Influence
  • Domestic Violence
  • Interview, Interrogation & Witness Identification
  • Narcotics Investigation
  • Computer/Internet Crimes
  • Criminal Law
  • Crime Prevention’
  • Crime Scene Search/Evidence Processing
  • Defensive Equipment & Procedures
  • And more!

Participants will also have a chance to ride along in a WPD cruiser with an officer at the completion of the course.

Classes are held on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning on March 22 and running through May 24. Space is limited.

To register or for more information, contact WPD Officer Michael Pino at mpino@wellesleyma.gov or Lieutenant Marie Cleary at mcleary@wellesleyma.gov

