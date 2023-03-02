Wellesley Police Citizen Academy begins on March 22

From the Wellesley Police Department:
Take part in the Wellesley Police Department’s Citizen Academy beginning on Wednesday, March 22 to learn more about law enforcement careers.
This 9-week course is designed to give participants an overview of WPD functions and operating procedures. Classes feature a combination of lectures, tours, demonstrations, and hands-on practice. Topics covered include:
- E911 System & Dispatching
- Motor Vehicle Law/Operating Under the Influence
- Domestic Violence
- Interview, Interrogation & Witness Identification
- Narcotics Investigation
- Computer/Internet Crimes
- Criminal Law
- Crime Prevention’
- Crime Scene Search/Evidence Processing
- Defensive Equipment & Procedures
- And more!
Participants will also have a chance to ride along in a WPD cruiser with an officer at the completion of the course.
Classes are held on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning on March 22 and running through May 24. Space is limited.
To register or for more information, contact WPD Officer Michael Pino at mpino@wellesleyma.gov or Lieutenant Marie Cleary at mcleary@wellesleyma.gov
