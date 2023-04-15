European Manor in Wellesley Square to close this summer

European Manor, a popular shopping destination for over 35 years in Wellesley Square, will close its doors this summer, according to an email sent to loyal customers. Laurie Mettler, who has owned the home furnishings and gifts boutique for the past 11 years, said in the missive that “the decision to close the store was not made lightly, and the thought of disappointing all of you weighed heavily in that decision. In the end I’ve come to know in my heart that this is what is best for me at this juncture in my life.”

Naturally, Mettler is going out with a bang so if you have room in your beautiful Wellesley home for high-quality decorative accessories, tabletop items, furniture, lighting, jewelry, wall decor, and baby items, visit the 556 Washington Street store soon for the best selection. Signs in the window note that a storewide sale is going on, and a sandwich board outside the front door boasts savings of 25% off on all full-priced items. All sales are final.