The Reusables area at the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility is now open Wednesday through Saturday.

Specific hours of operation are:

Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Reusables area closes 30 minutes before the rest of the RDF to allow for area clean-up.

Volunteers are needed to work in the Reusables area. Interested individuals should contact the Wellesley Friends of Recycling for information.