Professor to discuss restoring native plant-pollinator systems

Come hear UMass-Dartmouth professor Robert Gegear discuss how ecological data collected through his Beecology Citizen Science Project is being used to gain insight into the causes of species loss from bee and butterfly pollination systems native to New England. He will also highlight the ‘eco-technology’ that has been developed to aid Beecologists.

The event takes place May 9 at 7pm at Wellesley Free Library’s main branch, 530 Washington St.

Dr. Gegear is consulting with Wellesley’s NRC in the rewilding of the field adjacent to the library.

Presented by Wellesley Conservation Land Trust with co-sponsors Wellesley Free Library and Wellesley Natural Resources Commission.

Welcome Wellesley’s newest neighbors: 20,000 honeybees