Get your ticket for Wellesley Historical Society Spring Gala

Tickets are on sale through May 3 for the Wellesley Historical Society’s annual Spring Gala. The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, May 11, 6:30-9:30pm, at the Wellesley Country Club and features a talk by Edward Achorn, author of The Lincoln Miracle: Inside the Republican Convention that Changed History. Achorn’s riveting read tells all about the vivid, behind-the-scenes story of perhaps the most consequential political moment in American history—Abraham Lincoln’s history-changing nomination to lead the Republican Party in the 1860 presidential election.

Cocktails, dinner, and a jazz pianist will precede Edward Achorn’s presentation. Come “Open the Door to History” at this much-anticipated event.