Wellesley police might wanna join forces with this resident to find stolen cars

Not that the Wellesley Police Department hasn’t done some impressive work on recent car thefts in town, but maybe resident Jim Thames could lend them an extra hand given his knack for discovering underwater cars while fishing the Charles River.

NBC10 Boston has Thames’s story, as does the Boston Globe.

We’re thinking some of those slimy vehicles pulled from the depths might also make for great props at the elaborate walk-through Halloween spectaculars, from the haunted forest to the Farmyard Freak Show, that Thames has been known to orchestrate at his Wellesley home.

