Here’s the scoop on our Natick & Swellesley Report Summer Internship Program

We’ve set up the Natick & Swellesley Report Summer Internship Program this season both to bolster content on our local news sites, but also to provide experience to interns interested in journalism. While some say it’s quiet around here during the summer, we know otherwise.

Bella Gonzalez and Hannah Langenfeld are interning for Swellesley, and Ella Stern is interning for Natick Report, with some crossover likely.

Thanks so much to all who have made financial contributions to the program, including lead sponsor Truly’s, which has expanded its support of young people in our community by generously backing our interns.

We look forward to our interns’ stories this summer.

Bob & Deborah