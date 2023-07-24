“Christmas in July” at Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley

See what the citizens of Snow Village, the winter-themed model train display, are up to at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society‘s third-annual “Christmas in July” running through July 29. Mass Hort only opens the trains to the public twice a year, so this is your chance to see the beloved train and model village and escape to this chilly winter scene during the heat of summer.

Open during garden hours, and included with garden admission.

Garden hours

Monday-Thursday: 10am-7pm, last entry at 5:30pm

Friday-Sunday: 10am-5pm, last entry at 4:15pm

Admission

$10 Adults | Free for MHS members | Free for youth 12 and younger