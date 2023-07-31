Wellesley newcomers: How to volunteer

We remember what it was like to be a newbie in town. So we’ve started a semi-regular column designed to help Wellesley’s new blood navigate daily life here.

Wellesley is a town that runs on volunteers. The 240 elected members of Town Meeting vote on Wellesley’s budget, zoning, bylaws, and and other business on the first Tuesday of March every year. The five-member Select Board, also an elected body, is responsible for all matters that affect the interests of the Wellesley. And there are a couple dozen boards and committees in charge of everything from Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, to historical initiatives, to wetlands protection.

Boards and committees that may need your enthusiasm and skill

Advisory Committee

Assessors Board

Audit Committee

Board of Registrars of Voters

Cable Access Corporation (Wellesley Media)

Celebrations Committee

Climate Action Committee

Community Preservation Committee

Council on Aging

Design Review Board

H istoric District Commission

H istorical Commission

Housing Authority

H ousing Development Corporation

H uman Resources Board

K epes Panel Subcommittee

Library Trustees

Moderator

M unicipal Light Board

Natural Resources Commission

P ermanent Building Committee

Planning Board

P laying Fields Task Force

Public Health Board

Public Works Board

Recreation Commission

R etirement Board

Select Board

School Committee



T rails Committee

Wellesley Cultural Council

W ellesley Housing Authority

W etlands Protection Committee

Y outh Commission

Z oning Board of Appeals

Some the above are appointed standing committees. Some are appointed special committees. Some are elected boards and officials.

To get your can-do spirit on the radar of those who make appointments, fill out the Town of Wellesley volunteer form.

In addition, there are multiple ways to volunteer through Wellesley’s public schools, as well as dozens of charitable and community action groups.

So dive right in. Wellesley needs you.