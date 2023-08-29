Wellesley is #11 on Boston Magazine’s 2023 public high school rankings

Just to get everybody revved up for the start of the school year, Boston Magazine has released its yearly rankings of the top public high schools in the Greater Boston area. Wellesley came in #11 among 150 schools.

Nearby grade 9-12 schools that Boston Magazine deemed more swell:

Weston High School took the #1 spot

Dover Sherborn came in at #3

Wayland was #4

Acton-Boxborough, #5

Lincoln-Sudbury #9.

Winchester High School, #10

For those keeping score at home, Wellesley was #7 in the rankings in 2022; and #17 in 2021.

Boston Magazine says they comb through data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for information on MCAS and SAT scores, and other data. They also and take into account median household income and home prices for each high school’s town(s), as well as teacher-to-student ratio to number of sports teams and clubs. More about their methodology here.

It’s the rare school administrator who will crow over a high ranking or gnash teeth (publicly, anyway) over a low one. This year’s #7 could be next year’s #17. Those who look closely at the math say the margin of difference between the top 25 schools is razor thin. But that thin #1 does look pretty, doesn’t it, Weston?