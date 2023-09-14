The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Get cash for your Wellesley stuff during the town-wide yard sale—register by Sept. 28

by Leave a Comment

Hold a yard sale at your own home and Wellesley Recreation will advertise and distribute a town-wide map to funnel eager buyers your way. Register online: Wellesley Recreation Use activity #444388

Yard sale dates: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 31 (you don’t have to do both dates)

Wellesley, Morses Pond Yard Sale
Wellesley, Morses Pond Yard Sale 2018. The town 2023 yard sale will take place at individuals’ homes.

Suggested time: 8am- 5pm (but its OK to set your own hours)

Cost to host a yard sale: $20 per day

Cost to be a shopper: none

Deadline to register: Thursday, September 28

How to register

Register online: Wellesley Recreation Use activity #444388

When registering, please provide the following information: address • hours of yard sale • Type of items sold such as household goods, children’s items , toys, sporting goods, collectibles, etc.

No early birds allowed. All sales cash only.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Refined Renovations, Wellesley
Deland, Gibson, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader