Get cash for your Wellesley stuff during the town-wide yard sale—register by Sept. 28

Hold a yard sale at your own home and Wellesley Recreation will advertise and distribute a town-wide map to funnel eager buyers your way. Register online: Wellesley Recreation Use activity #444388

Yard sale dates: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Sept. 31 (you don’t have to do both dates)

Suggested time: 8am- 5pm (but its OK to set your own hours)

Cost to host a yard sale: $20 per day

Cost to be a shopper: none

Deadline to register: Thursday, September 28

How to register

When registering, please provide the following information: address • hours of yard sale • Type of items sold such as household goods, children’s items , toys, sporting goods, collectibles, etc.

No early birds allowed. All sales cash only.