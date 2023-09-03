The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Guernsey Sanctuary in Wellesley home to new Eagle Scout project

by Leave a Comment

Guernsey Sanctuary, a 25-acre woodland on the Wellesley/Needham line, protected by the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, benefitted by the completion of two new bridges today, thanks to Wellesley Eagle Scout Johannes Eikeboom. With help from family, friends, and fellow Boy Scouts, Eikeboom completed his Eagle Scout project near the vernal pond area.

Wellesley Eagle Scout project, Guernsey Sanctuary
Scouts level out the bridge frame at Guernsey Sanctuary. Photo by Wellesley Boy Scouts

The new bridges replace Eagle Scout projects completed by Robby Littlefield and Ben Zaehringer, whose well-constructed bridges lasted nearly 20 years.

Take a hike at Guernsey Sanctuary and check out the project for yourself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
MassHort, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley, Crafts
Call and Haul, Wellesley
Rick Cram, leader