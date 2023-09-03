Guernsey Sanctuary in Wellesley home to new Eagle Scout project

Guernsey Sanctuary, a 25-acre woodland on the Wellesley/Needham line, protected by the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, benefitted by the completion of two new bridges today, thanks to Wellesley Eagle Scout Johannes Eikeboom. With help from family, friends, and fellow Boy Scouts, Eikeboom completed his Eagle Scout project near the vernal pond area.

The new bridges replace Eagle Scout projects completed by Robby Littlefield and Ben Zaehringer, whose well-constructed bridges lasted nearly 20 years.

Take a hike at Guernsey Sanctuary and check out the project for yourself.