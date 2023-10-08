Indigneous Peoples Day in Wellesley is Monday, Oct. 9—what’s closed and general info

Wellesley has observed Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October since 2021, on the say-so of voters during a non-binding referendum vote that year, followed up by a Select Board vote in favor of doing so. Previously, that day was recognized as Columbus Day in town.

At the state level, it’s still Columbus Day, but moves are afoot to change that.

At the federal level, proclamations were issued in 2021 and 2022 declaring the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Additional proclamations were issued declaring the day also be recognized as Columbus Day. It remains Columbus Day on the official calendar of federal holidays.

Here’s more you need to know about the day

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed.

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility will be closed.

Wellesley town buildings and offices will not be conducting business.

The Wellesley Free Library will be closed.

The Wellesley Council on Aging, Tolles Parsons Center, will be closed.

Post Offices will be closed, and there will be no home delivery of mail. It is not an official holiday for UPS, so all packages as well as scheduled UPS Critical Express should arrive.

Regular Town of Wellesley schedules will resume on Tuesday, October 10. Please check the Town of Wellesley website for specific hours.

World of Wellesley encourages all to attend Newton’s Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremonial Celebration on Monday, Oct. 9, 11am-5pm, at Albemarle Field, Newton. More information here.