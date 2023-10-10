We volunteered to cover the Wellesley Volunteer Fair

A strong streak of volunteerism runs through Wellesley, and last week over 15 non-profit organizations set up informational tables at the annual Volunteer Fair to try and lure that energy over to their particular groups. Held in the Wakelin Room at the main library, the two-day event was organized like a job fair, with representatives of local non-profits on hand to answer questions and hand out literature. The goal: for potential volunteers to find the right fit to give generously of their time and talents. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley and the Wellesley Free Library.
Over 15 groups in all attended. Missed the Volunteer Fair. The door has not slammed shut on your volunteerism dreams. Any of the groups will be happy to answer your questions about what they do and how you can fit in. Find out more information on their individual websites.
- Building a Better Wellesley
- Rotary Club of Wellesley
- Sustainable Wellesley
- Town of Wellesley
- Wellesley A Better Chance
- Wellesley Conservation Land Trust
- Wellesley Council on Aging
- Wellesley Democratic Town Committee
- Wellesley Friendly Aid
- Wellesley Historical Society
- Wellesley League of Women Voters
- Wellesley Service League
- Wellesley Symphony Orchestra
- Wellesley Trails Committee
- Wellesley Village Table
