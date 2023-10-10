We volunteered to cover the Wellesley Volunteer Fair

A strong streak of volunteerism runs through Wellesley, and last week over 15 non-profit organizations set up informational tables at the annual Volunteer Fair to try and lure that energy over to their particular groups. Held in the Wakelin Room at the main library, the two-day event was organized like a job fair, with representatives of local non-profits on hand to answer questions and hand out literature. The goal: for potential volunteers to find the right fit to give generously of their time and talents. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Wellesley and the Wellesley Free Library.

Over 15 groups in all attended. Missed the Volunteer Fair. The door has not slammed shut on your volunteerism dreams. Any of the groups will be happy to answer your questions about what they do and how you can fit in. Find out more information on their individual websites.

Building a Better Wellesley

Rotary Club of Wellesley

Sustainable Wellesley

Town of Wellesley

Wellesley A Better Chance

Wellesley Conservation Land Trust

Wellesley Council on Aging

Wellesley Democratic Town Committee

Wellesley Friendly Aid

Wellesley Historical Society

Wellesley League of Women Voters

Wellesley Service League

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra

Wellesley Trails Committee

Wellesley Village Table

