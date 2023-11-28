Reminder: Wellesley Reusables Area closes on Dec. 2

The Friends of Recycling volunteers who staff the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area (aka, Give & Take) share a reminder that the season ends this Saturday, Dec. 2. The area will reopen next April.

During this last week, volunteers will only accept small items—so no large furniture.

From volunteers Joany Sasso & Priscilla Messing: “Thank you to the Wellesley residents and to all the FOR volunteers for a great and prosperous season!”

If you’re looking for an RDF Reusables alternative during the off-season, a private Facebook group called Wellesley Give & Take is one option.

