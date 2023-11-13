Wellesley business buzz: Hedi’s Furniture heads out of town; Unique salon opens; Lax store plots move

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Hedi’s Furniture heads out of town

We first paid Hedi’s Furniture a visit upon its opening in 2021, noting that “Owner Mohamed Elelimy has filled the space with tasteful, high-end offerings…” That space, located at 572 Washington St., has now largely been emptied as Hedi’s Furniture focuses on its bigger location in Chestnut Hill.

Hiring was a challenge in Wellesley, says Elelimy, who adds that plans for an out-of-state branch (in a location familiar to many in Wellesley) will be announced soon.

Hedi’s Furniture location in Wellesley previously had been the home of J.Todd Gallery.

A hat tip to reader RW for alerting us to this news.

Unique salon opens in Wellesley

With all the salons & nail joints in Wellesley, you better be unique if you’re going to open a new shop. So there you have it, Unique Nail & Spa has moved into the former Home Decor and C&T Paint space at 139R Linden St.

Lacrosse Unlimited plots its move

Lacrosse Unlimited, located at 55 Central St., in Wellesley Square, is readying for its move to 32 Church St. It will make its pitch for a sign at the new location at the Wellesley Design Review Board on Nov. 15.

