Wellesley business buzz: Hedi’s Furniture heads out of town; Unique salon opens; Lax store plots move

Hedi’s Furniture heads out of town
We first paid Hedi’s Furniture a visit upon its opening in 2021, noting that “Owner Mohamed Elelimy has filled the space with tasteful, high-end offerings…” That space, located at 572 Washington St., has now largely been emptied as Hedi’s Furniture focuses on its bigger location in Chestnut Hill.
Hiring was a challenge in Wellesley, says Elelimy, who adds that plans for an out-of-state branch (in a location familiar to many in Wellesley) will be announced soon.
Unique salon opens in Wellesley
With all the salons & nail joints in Wellesley, you better be unique if you’re going to open a new shop. So there you have it, Unique Nail & Spa has moved into the former Home Decor and C&T Paint space at 139R Linden St.
