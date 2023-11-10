Wellesley Planning Board encourages you to review revised flood hazard areas

Flood insurance is wildly expensive, so you might want to check out the town of Wellesley Proposed FEMA Flood Zones Map, which may include proposed changes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to flood hazard areas that impact your property.

This information is included in recently developed Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps and Flood Insurance Study reports that also can be viewed on the Flood Map Changes Viewer (arcgis.com).

Proposed changes, if confirmed, will become the basis for floodplain management measures that Wellesley must adopt to remain qualified for the National Flood Insurance Program.

Any appeals to the determinations must be filed by Thursday, Nov. 30.

Data and information related to these appeals should be sent to Wellesley Planning Director Eric Arbeene at earbeene@wellesleyma.gov

