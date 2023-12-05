Herlda Senhouse, Wellesley’s oldest resident, needs our help

Wellesley’s oldest resident, Herlda Senhouse, celebrated her 112th birthday on February 28, 2023 with over 50 guests, cake, and a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday.” Lately though, the Glen Grove resident hasn’t been feeling her usual joyous self due to an illness that has landed her in the hospital. The good news is that Herlda is steadily recovering. The hard part is that she cannot go back to her familiar surroundings until health care assistants are in place to ensure that her needs are met.

A blocker to Herlda’s return home—money. Insurance will cover only a portion of her additional care expenses. So her friends are raising funds to help cover the estimated $400/week that she will need to pay out of pocket. Wellesley residents Robert Alevizos and Margaret Robinson have spearheaded efforts to ask the community to help with financial assistance for their dear friend and the town’s oldest resident.

“At 112 years old, finances aren’t great,” Margaret said. “Herlda in her younger years has given and done, and given and done, always for others. Now she needs help.”

How to help Herlda

Checks made out to Herlda Senhouse may be sent c/o Robert Alevizos, 2 Lake Road, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Checks will be deposited directly to Herlda’s bank account. “Believe it or not, Herlda still writes checks on her own to pay for her current home care,” Robert said.

Any questions may be directed to Robert at 781-738-1744 or via email at rzos@yahoo.com