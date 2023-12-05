Wellesley hires new human resources director

Wellesley has hired Dolores Hamilton as its new human resources director, filling a role for which the town posted a job listing over the summer.

The town’s previous HR director and assistant director departed earlier this year, prompting the town to rethink how the department would be organized and how it would report within Wellesley’s government.

Hamilton boasts loads of experience, most recently as assistant town administrator and HR director for the town of Stow. Per her LinkedIn profile, Hamilton has also served as an HR director for the communities of Framingham and Newton. She’s also been a leader within the Massachusetts Municipal Human Resources association.

Hamilton takes on the role of HR director as the town—like other municipalities—continues to be challenged in hiring and retaining talent. Executive Director Meghan Jop regularly references this challenge, including recently during discussion of union- and salary-related motions at Special Town Meeting.

The town still lists an opening for an assistant HR director.

