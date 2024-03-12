The Swellesley Report

Turkeys trot in Wellesley and Church Squares

Turkeys have made themselves at home throughout town, and apparently Wellesley Square and Church Square are no exceptions. Maybe the jaywalking birds were grabbing some pizza at Fiorella’s or going for a trim at Barber Walter’s.

Thanks to eagle-eyed Mary Ann Cluggish and Ann Howley, who earlier this week spotted these feathered friends at the intersection of Washington Street and Church Street, not far from the Turkey Trot road race course.

Cluggish said she was with Howley and yelled at her to stop so they could take photos. Howley asked: “Who wants pictures of turkeys?” Cluggish said: “In Wellesley Square?”

And the next thing you know, we got an email with the photos shown here…

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Turkeys in Wellesley Square
Photo courtesy of Ann Howley

 

Turkeys in Wellesley Square

