Wellesley High Varsity Baseball Youth Clinic rescheduled for April 21

The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team will run a youth clinic on April 21 to raise funds for the team (it was originally scheduled for April 6, but the fields are closed due to the wet weather).

The program will take place at the Varsity Field at 40 Kingsbury St., with Grades K-3 at 9-10:30am and Grades 4-6 at 10:45am-12:15pm.

The varsity players and new Head Coach Ted Novio will be leading fun instructional skills for the kids. Catching and pitching instruction for any player that wants to try.

$25 per player to reserve your spot: Please Venmo – @WHSBaseballDiamondClub – last 4 digits – 5938

Questions: diamondclubwhsbaseball@gmail.com

