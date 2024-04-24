The Swellesley Report

Wellesley seeks input on Grove/Benvenue intersection

Following up on a couple of public meetings about the Grove Street/Benvenue Street intersection, the Wellesley Traffic Committee has now posted an online survey to gain additional public feedback.

The survey is open until Monday, April 29 at 4pm. Have your say on possible safety measures, including: Changing the Two-Way Stop Control to an All-Way Stop Control; Adding Speed Feedback Signs on Grove Street; Adding an Overhead Flashing Beacon Above the Intersection.

As we reported earlier this year, residents have raised concerns about crashes and near-misses at this intersection.

Crash at Benvenue & Grove

