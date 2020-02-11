Friends of the Wellesley Free Library turn the page on another book sale

The Friends of the Wellesley Free Library (WFL) held their winter book sale over the weekend. Thousands of gently used hard and soft cover books were available for sale across a broad selection of fiction and non-fiction organized by categories. There were also hundreds of CDs and DVDs for sale.

If you’d like to donate materials to the Friends, bring your items into the WFL and ask for guidance at the circulation desk on where to drop them off (no textbooks, cassettes, or magazines please). The Friends hold an ongoing sale on the first floor of the main library — think of it as Wellesley’s second bookstore. There, you’ll find some great reads including recent best sellers and book club favorites all for $2 each.

Save the dates for the next book sale: April 30 – May 3, 2020.