The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Friends of the Wellesley Free Library turn the page on another book sale

by Leave a Comment

The Friends of the Wellesley Free Library (WFL) held their winter book sale over the weekend. Thousands of gently used hard and soft cover books were available for sale across a broad selection of fiction and non-fiction organized by categories. There were also hundreds of CDs and DVDs for sale.

Friends of the Wellesley Free Library, book sale
Volunteers Rani Elwy (left) and Caren Parker work the sale at the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library winter book sale.

If you’d like to donate materials to the Friends, bring your items into the WFL and ask for guidance at the circulation desk on where to drop them off (no textbooks, cassettes, or magazines please). The Friends hold an ongoing sale on the first floor of the main library — think of it as Wellesley’s second bookstore. There, you’ll find some great reads including recent best sellers and book club favorites all for $2 each.

Friends of the Wellesley Free Library, book sale
Volunteers Louise Borchert (left) and Becca Sisitsky were on check-out duty.

Save the dates for the next book sale: April 30 – May 3, 2020.

Friends of the Wellesley Free Library, book sale
The book sale, in all its tidiness. Any leftovers are donated to various charities. Then the collection process starts all over again. Sisyphean, true, but with the satisfaction of knowing all proceeds help fund library programs such as museum passes, visiting artists, and more.
print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square