Mrs. Swellesley hangs with the cool girls of Wellesley Friendship Circle

There’s no better way to start off the week than hanging out with the sociable crew at Wellesley Friendship Circle. I was invited to speak to the group of about 15, who wanted to know all about how my husband and co-editor Bob Brown and I deliver “more news than you really want to know about Wellesley, Massachusetts.”

Friendship Circle is a social group for senior women in Wellesley, which meets on Mondays through mid-May. Hosted by Wellesley Friendly Aid and the Wellesley Service League, members enjoy a wide range of activities including crafts, holiday parties, various guest speakers, and musical performances. Transportation and lunch are provided.

Of course I stuck around for lunch and chit-chat. Thanks for having me, ladies. You all photograph beautifully.