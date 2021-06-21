Retired Boston Celtics exec Danny Ainge puts $4.5M Wellesley home on market

The home of Danny Ainge, the former Boston Celtics player and up until recently executive, and family has just gone on the market for $4.5M.

Maybe the Ainges couldn’t take the new rotary at the bottom of their street. Or more likely, it has to do with Ainge announcing his retirement earlier this month as president of basketball operations for the Celtics.

Less than a mile from Babson College, where the Ainges’ son Crew Ainge played some basketball, the 2003 Colonial boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, l very schmantzy full swing golf simulator, plus a basketball hoop with what appears to be a springy surface below. The real estate pics from the 8,300-plus square foot Wellesley Avenue home include lots of basketball jerseys from the likes of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

At the rate we’re going (former Celtic Gordon Hayward and family recently sold their Wellesley mansion) we might soon need to stop referring to the Celtics as the Swell-tics. Though we don’t know if the Ainges are downsizing and sticking around…

We can still can lay claim to Wellesley resident Brad Stevens, who took over Ainge’s job with the Celtics, and is now on the hunt for a coach to replace himself.