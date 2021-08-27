Hanging out at the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility

We stop by the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), affectionately known around town as “the dump,” on a regular basis ostensibly to keep things tidy in the garage. But our weekly visit is so much more than just a way to dispose of trash and deal with our recyclables. Going to the dump is part chore, part fun. We never know what we’ll find—a discarded rose of sharon, root ball intact, while we’re tossing our yard waste; the very book we need for next month’s book group; or almost the entire contents of our swell office.
Here are a few Wellesley RDF summer pics, just in case you’re away and miss the old place.
There’s always a face palm at the end of the trip. What did we forget to bring this time? Dammit. The food waste. Again. We keep leaving it behind in the freezer. So now there’s officially more garbage in our freezer than consumable food. Oh well. Next week.
Wellesley RDF hours
Monday – Wednesday: 7am-noon
Thursday – Saturday: 7am-3:45pm
Sunday: 10am-3pm
Comments
Patrick Rafter says
As a 28 year resident of Wellesley, I’m sad to see that it appears that many new arrivals to town appear (to me) to be opting for private recyling and garbage pickup services in lieu of making dump runs.
While that option is their choice to make, it’s disappointing to me that these families aren’t going to the RDF themselves. The Wellesley RDF is a local treasure of which we can be very proud. A model for personal commitment to protecting our natural resouces and a worthy example for our kids and grandkids to follow. Do others share my opinion?
Bob Brown says
Hi Patrick, I see this, too. 2 new homes built in our area had the Roy’s receptacles out front almost before the neighbors arrived. The DPW/RDF have discussed plans to step up promotions to newcomers. Bob