Hanging out at the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility

We stop by the Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), affectionately known around town as “the dump,” on a regular basis ostensibly to keep things tidy in the garage. But our weekly visit is so much more than just a way to dispose of trash and deal with our recyclables. Going to the dump is part chore, part fun. We never know what we’ll find—a discarded rose of sharon, root ball intact, while we’re tossing our yard waste; the very book we need for next month’s book group; or almost the entire contents of our swell office.

Here are a few Wellesley RDF summer pics, just in case you’re away and miss the old place.

There’s always a face palm at the end of the trip. What did we forget to bring this time? Dammit. The food waste. Again. We keep leaving it behind in the freezer. So now there’s officially more garbage in our freezer than consumable food. Oh well. Next week.

Wellesley RDF hours

Monday – Wednesday: 7am-noon

Thursday – Saturday: 7am-3:45pm

Sunday: 10am-3pm

Upcoming RDF event