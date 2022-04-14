The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Spring cleaning in Wellesley: Brookside Road, Longfellow Pond, banks of Charles River

Looking to get outdoors and make it look better?

Brookside Road, Longfellow Pond clean-up: Saturday, April 16

Friends of Brookside, who work to protect one of Wellesley’s official scenic roads, will meet on Saturday, April 16 at 9am til… at the Longfellow Pond parking lot on Oakland Street to tidy up around Brookside Road and Longfellow Pond. Bags provided, bring your gloves and tools.

Brookside Road, Wellesley MA
Brookside Road

Annual Charles River Clean Up: Saturday, April 23

Join the annual Charles River Clean Up from 11AM-2PM on Saturday, April 23 behind the office building at 1 Washington St., in Wellesley.

Sign-up is open.

We’ve done this one before, and you can definitely find stuff…

Wellesley earth day trash

