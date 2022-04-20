Wellesley Business Buzz: Goddard School looking to open; Storefront art project up through April

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Goddard School looking to open in town

The Goddard School, which operates early childhood education centers across the state and country, is seeking town approvals to open a 16-classroom facility at 141 Linden St., that will also include two outdoor playgrounds and an indoor play space.

Goddard’s plan would be to renovate some 15,000 sq. ft. of the property. LINX, which runs summer camps, will continue to operate its offices at the building, and HYP Yoga, making its return to Wellesley, is a new tenant.

The Goddard School had been looking to do a big renovation at the St. Paul School on Washington Street a couple of years back but plans for that fell through due to financing issues. Private school Star Academy wound up moving into that space last year.

More than a dozen Goddard Schools are located in Massachusetts, including nearby in Wayland, Weston, and Dedham. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 570 locations in 38 states, according to the business.

The design plans for the property will include improved parking and traffic circulation, and an all-stucco veneer, according to a presentation made about an hour into the Wellesley Media recording of the April 13 Design Review Board meeting.

The project team must receive design and other town approvals before going forward.

Storefront art project up through April

Art Wellesley has revealed a craft paper project to enliven some of the remaining empty shop windows in Wellesley Square.

Partnering with local property owners Bullfinch and Linear, Art Wellesley hosted a couple of maker nights in an empty store to work on the pieces, which use a limited palette of black, white and yellow paint on brown craft paper. The theme is “peace,” and the art will be on display throughout the month.

Participating artists included two Wellesley High School students, Clementine Zei and Evan Chu; a handful of local

artists, including Lala O’Neil, Jenny Schneider, Elizabeth Cohen-Pratt, and Chelsea Sebastian; and Art Wellesley founders Annie Newman, Laura Robert and Julie Vari-Nikolewski.

Jesamondo welcomes new stylist

SPONSORED CONTENT: Congratulations to long-time Swellesley supporter Jesamondo Salon & Spa as the Natick beauty business welcomes back Master Stylist Morgan McDonald and her unique flair for creating looks that make her customers look and feel in. Whether it’s a blunt bob, a balayage, or long lock with undercuts, her creations are always on-trend and extraordinary. Please call (508) 907-7171 or go online to schedule your appointment at https://jesamondo.com/book-an- appointment.

