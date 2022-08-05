Wellesley Mothers Forum kicks off new membership year

The Wellesley Mothers Forum is starting its 2022-2023 membership year with over 400 members and 40-plus volunteers from Wellesley and surrounding communities. The forum is being led by new Co-Presidents are Jenny Hughes and Jen Lord, along with a new board.

On tap are social gatherings, kids’ events, couples’ nights, and more, all within a community that supports parents. In-person networking and online subgroups offer moms support on topics such as kids with special needs, expecting a baby, and working parents.

