Groundbreaking date for Wellesley’s new Hunnewell Elementary School set

The Permanent Building Committee has confirmed that a groundbreaking ceremony for Wellesley’s new Hunnewell Elementary School will take place on Oct. 13 at 3:30pm. The old building, opened in 1938, was torn down over the summer.

Obligatory hard hats, shiny shovels, and speeches are expected, as Wellesley continues its tradition of naming countless things after the Hunnewells in honor of the family’s vital role at the town’s outset.

The new school will boast an 18-classroom, 76,500 sq. ft .building, which is expected to open in February 2024 (see project updates).