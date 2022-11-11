Wellesley Veterans Day ceremony honors those who have served

As long as the weather cooperates, the War Memorial on Washington Street, with the iconic Town Hall building in the background is the perfect location for Wellesley’s annual Veterans Day remembrances. Credit (or blame) COVID for the change of venue—for years the ceremonies took place indoors in the administrative building’s Great Hall. Unless November decides to show us who’s boss, why take the event inside?

The mild weather, combined with a sense of civic duty, brought a large crowd out to honor those who have served. New this year: a sound system that cooperated. We could actually hear the words of each speaker. Much better to learn why the speakers were proud to serve their country than just assume that’s what they were talking about.

Between the scout troop that led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance; the talented vocalist, and bugle player, both WHS students; and the Wellesley Youth football players who helped with set-up and breakdown of the chairs and sound equipment; the Veterans Day observances were a true community event.

Wellesley Media video recorded the event. We’ll provide a link when it’s available.

On Dec 17, the organization Wreaths Across America Day, will partner with Wellesley’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter to coordinate the national organization’s annual wreath-laying ceremonies on veterans graves in Wellesley, at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. You can donate here to the effort.