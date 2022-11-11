The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Veterans Day ceremony honors those who have served

As long as the weather cooperates, the War Memorial on Washington Street, with the iconic Town Hall building in the background is the perfect location for Wellesley’s annual Veterans Day remembrances. Credit (or blame) COVID for the change of venue—for years the ceremonies took place indoors in the administrative building’s Great Hall. Unless November decides to show us who’s boss, why take the event inside?

The mild weather, combined with a sense of civic duty, brought a large crowd out to honor those who have served. New this year: a sound system that cooperated. We could actually hear the words of each speaker. Much better to learn why the speakers were proud to serve their country than just assume that’s what they were talking about.

Between the scout troop that led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance; the talented vocalist, and bugle player, both WHS students; and the Wellesley Youth football players who helped with set-up and breakdown of the chairs and sound equipment; the Veterans Day observances were a true community event.

Introduced at the event as Wellesley’s new interim Veteran Services Office was David Farrell, USMC veteran. Farrell is available to assist veterans every Wednesday, 10am-4pm, at Town Hall.

 

Sgt. Lorelei King, Army veteran, read from John McCrae’s famous war poem, Flanders Fields, about the only World War I American cemetery in Belgium. The poem reads in part, “In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow/ Between the crosses, row on row/ That mark our place…/We are the Dead. Short days ago/ We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow/Loved and were loved, and now we lie/ In Flanders Fields.”

 

Wellesley Middle School teacher and Navy veteran Ken Johnson.

 

From left: Colonel Bill Sinnott (Marines veteran); Select Board member, and an organizer of the event, Beth Sullivan Woods; Sgt. Lorelei King (Army veteran); an organizer of the event, Sgt. Royall Switzler (Army veteran); and Wellesley Middle School teacher Ken Johnson (Navy veteran).

 

On Dec 17, the organization Wreaths Across America Day, will partner with Wellesley’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter to coordinate the national organization’s annual wreath-laying ceremonies on veterans graves in Wellesley, at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. You can donate here to the effort.

