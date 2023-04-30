Star studded start for Wellesley give-and-take area

Word has trickled out about the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Reusables Area opening this week, and we stopped by on Thursday to treasure hunt.
As it turns out, I took only photos and left only footprints. A Bottle Blast beach game set was tempting, but missing part of a pole.
I did make a couple of celebrity sightings—Both E.T. and Elmo were in the house!
As were volunteers (thank you!) and a couple of regular shoppers that I recognized but didn’t dare interfere with.
I did hear one patron say to a volunteer: “I’m surprised you’ve already got so much good stuff!”
