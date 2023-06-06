Wellesley business buzz: Wellesley Square parklet won’t return; Oath Pizza opens in Linden Square; Truly’s teams with FoMu to offer plant-based ice cream

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley Square parklet won’t return

Last summer’s hot hangout—a parklet with fun chairs and games in Wellesley Square at the intersection of Cross Street and Central Street—won’t be back this season.

The Select Board is still discussing outdoor dining policies (including parklets), as it has done since March, so it’s possible another parklet could pop up somewhere. Restaurants, such as Alta Strada, are offering outdoor dining.

“We received a lot of feedback on the space. Some residents really enjoyed it, however many of the nearby merchants and drivers who use Cross Street to access nearby neighborhoods didn’t support the location. The Board hasn’t decided if they’ll explore another location this summer,” said the town’s public information officer, Stephanie Hawkinson, in an email.

In other words, don’t be trying to play cornhole in the middle of the street there, or you’re probably going to get run over.

Another parklet not coming back this season is at the Truly’s ice cream and frozen yogurt shop on Grove Street. Steve Marcus of Truly’s told us last week that the business has decided not to bring back its Grove Street parklet, though will have outdoor seating for dozens as part of its now expanded presence.

Parklets emerged in Wellesley at several locations during the pandemic, with state funding becoming available for equipment designed to help restaurants as well as the general public during a time of social distancing. For the town, in addition to hearing complaints from some merchants and residents, there is the matter of fairness in allowing parklets for some retailers and not for others.

Oath Pizza opens in Linden Square

Oath Pizza is now open in Linden Square (180 Linden St.) with its 100% feel-good pizza, made with avocado-oil crust and real, fresh ingredients. We’ll be doing a First Look at the new restaurant this week, and posting about that.

Truly’s teams with FoMu to offer plant-based ice cream

Truly’s has announced it is now offering ice cream from FoMu made from scratch in Watertown from plant-based ingredients. [We visited a now-closed location in Allston a couple of years back and enjoyed the ice cream, which can be very sweet depending on the flavor.]

Most flavors are made with coconut milk. The offerings are vegan, so are free from dairy, egg, and animal-derived products. Two rotating flavors will be offered at a time via Truly’s.