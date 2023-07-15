The Swellesley Report

Photos from a summer kayak trip on the Charles River

We made our annual 5-6-mile kayak paddle down the Charles River from just west of the Cheney Bridge in Wellesley at Elm Bank Reservation to the Red Wing Bay parking lot in Needham.

We saw few other paddlers on this gem of a river stretch dotted with purple, white and yellow flowers, though did spot for the first time a jet ski on this water. We also saw lots of critters, including three pairs of swans, herons flying and perching, and many painted turtles sunning themselves on logs then freaking out when we went past. Regrettably, no one was using any of the several rope swings along the way.

All in all, about a 2-hour paddle.

paddling on charles river kayakcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripCentre Street bridge over charles river

jetski on charles in needham
Jet Ski on the upper Charles?

Charles River bridge at south street in Needhamcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river kayak tripcharles river peninsula redwing bay at village falls park

