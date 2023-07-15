Wellesley residents performing in Weston Drama Workshop shows this July

Nonprofit youth theater outfit Weston Drama Workshop will stage five productions this month at Regis College’s Fine Arts Center, featuring participants entering Grade 5 through age 23.

The younger ensemble will perform two productions: Grease and Gary Grinkle’s Battles With Wrinkles and Other Troubles in Mudgeville. Among

the young actors performing in these two productions are Wellesley residents Maya Hazarika, Ulrika Karlsson, Chase Laurano, Nolan Morton, and Suri Razzaghi.

The program’s older ensemble, ages 14–23, will perform two main stage musicals and one black box play. Audiences will dive into Mean Girls: High School Version, musical comedy/horror show Bat Boy: The Musical, and Anton Chekhov’s drama The Cherry Orchard. Among the performers starring in these four productions is Wellesley’s Tessa Baron.

Tickets are available at westondramaworkshop.org, and questions can be directed to the box office at 781-768-7070.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Grease: Saturday, July 22 at 10:30am; Monday, July 24 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 27 at 10:30am; Saturday, July 29 at 10:30am

Gary Grinkle’s Battles With Wrinkles and Other Troubles in Mudgeville: Friday, July 21 at 5:00pm; Sunday, July 23 at 10:30am; Tuesday, July 25 at 10:30am; Wednesday, July 26 at 5:00pm; Friday, July 28 at 5:00pm.

Mean Girls: Friday, July 21 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 22 at 2:00pm; Sunday, July 23 at 7:00pm; Thursday, July 27 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 29 at 8:00pm.

Bat Boy: Thursday, July 20 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 22 at 8:00pm; Sunday, July 23 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 28 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 29 at 2:00pm.

The Cherry Orchard: Thursday, July 20 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 22 at 2:30pm; Sunday, July 23 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, July 25 at 8:00pm; Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00pm; Thursday, July 27 at 7:00pm; Friday, July 28 at 7:00pm; Saturday, July 29 at 5:00pm.

Please support Swellesley and reach our audience by advertising: Learn more.