The future of Morses Pond discussed

The Wellesley Recreation Commission this week held a public hearing (see Wellesley Media recording) to share the latest on plans for redeveloping the Morses Pond beachfront area, including new bathhouse and administrative buildings on the opposite side of the beach.

A plan has been under discussion since 2018, with meetings between the town’s design/engineering/architect partners and the Select Board, Natural Resources Commission, the Rec Commission and the public taking place along the way. The pandemic didn’t exactly speed up the process of finalizing an associated feasibility and design study. But the town’s partners said they are now looking to finalize a report for the town by year-end if their design is approved soon.

Assuming that happens, the Rec Commission’s Mark Wolfson said that the hope is to get approval for the engineering and design phase at Annual Town Meeting in the spring, and then get approval for the project itself a year later. Rec Commission members are hopeful that the Community Preservation Committee will come through with much of the funding, based on its favorable reception to the general plan, with the town covering the rest.

Johnathan Law with engineering & design firm Weston & Sampson shared an update on the master plan for this project introduced in 2021, and acknowledged that due to rising construction, materials, and labor costs, the grand vision has been scaled back. “We can deliver a great project, but at the same time try to make it as cost efficient as possible,” he said, noting the original project plan would cost about $7.6 million.

Some $1 million in elements cut from the original plan would include a boardwalk along Ice Pond, a wood deck near the beach, and an exercise equipment area (many of these elements could be added back later if funding became available). Also shelved are parking lot changes that could be moot anyway due to the possibility of pickleball courts heading to that space (nothing firm here).

Retained are designs to make the Morses Pond beachfront and amenities more accessible to anyone, and existing features such as the swing set will remain.

Site work estimates have been cut from nearly $4 million to more like $2.5 million for additional savings.

Architect Zac Cardwell from the firm of Maryann Thompson dove into the look and feel of the planned changes, including new buildings made from natural materials—possibly timber frame—and featuring lots of windows (for eyes on the beach, for safety) and shade areas to help patrons get out of the sun. Sustainability boxes have been checked as well. The architecture firm has worked on other local beach projects, including the bathhouse at Walden Pond in Concord.

Questions from residents at the meeting included those related to sun protection during different times of the day, potential loss of view based on tree plantings, traffic safety on a new access road, availability of bike racks, the possible use of technology to ease patron check-ins, and availability of lockers for keeping personal items secured.

